Are AMD's Newly Announced Products a Game Changer for the Company?

Today's video focuses on the recent products released by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and its current repurchase program. Here are some highlights from the video:

On March 8, AMD announced two new products. First is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-Series, a processor used in workstations. Workstations are high-performance laptops used by engineers, architects, and other professionals. The second is its graphics card availability in the new Apple Mac Pro. On Feb. 24, AMD announced a share repurchase program of $8 billion. That is in addition to the $4 billion repurchase program it announced in May 2021. The two new products that the company announced are not game changers for the business. At the same time, investors should not be discouraged. The adoption of these two products shows confirmation that AMD is delivering highly competitive products that get the attention of tech giants like Apple.

