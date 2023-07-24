Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Transdigm Group (TDG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is TransDigm Group (TDG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

TransDigm Group is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 49 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TransDigm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TDG has returned 41% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 3.1% on average. As we can see, TransDigm Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 60%.

In VirTra, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 95.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TransDigm Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that TDG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VirTra, Inc. however, belongs to the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +60% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to TransDigm Group and VirTra, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

