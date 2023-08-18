Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Textron (TXT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Textron (TXT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Textron is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 48 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Textron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TXT has returned about 5.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Textron is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is VirTra, Inc. (VTSI). The stock is up 47.7% year-to-date.

In VirTra, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Textron belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.9% so far this year, so TXT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, VirTra, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Military industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +47.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Textron and VirTra, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.