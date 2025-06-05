Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Safran (SAFRY) This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Safran SA (SAFRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Safran SA is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 54 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Safran SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAFRY's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SAFRY has gained about 39.1% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 19.1%. As we can see, Safran SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Triumph Group (TGI). The stock has returned 38.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Triumph Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Safran SA belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26% this year, meaning that SAFRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Triumph Group, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +2.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Safran SA and Triumph Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

