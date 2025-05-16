Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Safran (SAFRY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Safran SA (SAFRY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Safran SA is one of 53 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Safran SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAFRY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SAFRY has gained about 30.9% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 12.6%. This means that Safran SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Woodward (WWD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.2%.

For Woodward, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Safran SA belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.4% so far this year, so SAFRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Woodward falls under the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.3%.

Safran SA and Woodward could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Safran SA (SAFRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.