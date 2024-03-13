Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Safran (SAFRY) This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Safran SA (SAFRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Safran SA is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 47 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Safran SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAFRY's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SAFRY has moved about 22.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Safran SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.4%.

The consensus estimate for Spire Global, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 58.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Safran SA is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.1% this year, meaning that SAFRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Spire Global, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Safran SA and Spire Global, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Safran SA (SAFRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.