Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging RollsRoyce (RYCEY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 51 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RYCEY has gained about 49.1% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 1.3%. This means that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

TransDigm Group (TDG) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

For TransDigm Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that RYCEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. TransDigm Group is also part of the same industry.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TransDigm Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

