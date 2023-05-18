Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging RollsRoyce (RYCEY) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is one of 48 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that RYCEY has returned about 76.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.2%.

The consensus estimate for VirTra, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.7% so far this year, so RYCEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, VirTra, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +56.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and VirTra, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.