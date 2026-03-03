Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Moog (MOG.A) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Moog (MOG.A) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Moog is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 68 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Moog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOG.A's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MOG.A has moved about 41.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 15.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Moog is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Outdoor Holding Company (POWW). The stock has returned 20.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Outdoor Holding Company's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Moog belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, so MOG.A is performing better in this area. Outdoor Holding Company is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Moog and Outdoor Holding Company as they could maintain their solid performance.

