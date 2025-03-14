Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Mercury Systems (MRCY) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mercury Systems (MRCY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Mercury Systems is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 51 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mercury Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRCY's full-year earnings has moved 71.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MRCY has moved about 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 0.1% on average. This shows that Mercury Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is StandardAero, Inc. (SARO). The stock is up 17% year-to-date.

In StandardAero, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mercury Systems belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.2% so far this year, meaning that MRCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, StandardAero, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #132. The industry has moved +0.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mercury Systems and StandardAero, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StandardAero, Inc. (SARO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.