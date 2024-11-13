Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 46 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Leonardo DRS, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS' full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DRS has moved about 80.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 6.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is L3Harris (LHX). The stock is up 24.3% year-to-date.

In L3Harris' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leonardo DRS, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34% this year, meaning that DRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, L3Harris belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved -1.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Leonardo DRS, Inc. and L3Harris. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

