Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. is one of 46 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Leonardo DRS, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS' full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DRS has returned 38.9% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 2.8%. This means that Leonardo DRS, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25%.

In Vertical Aerospace Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leonardo DRS, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.7% so far this year, so DRS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Leonardo DRS, Inc. and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.