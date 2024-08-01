Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Leidos (LDOS) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Leidos (LDOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Leidos is one of 46 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LDOS has returned 33.4% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 3.3%. This means that Leidos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Lockheed Martin (LMT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.6%.

In Lockheed Martin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.7% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Lockheed Martin is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Leidos and Lockheed Martin as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

