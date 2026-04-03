Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is one of 67 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISSC's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ISSC has moved about 18.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Woodward (WWD). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

In Woodward's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.1% this year, meaning that ISSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Woodward is also part of the same industry.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. and Woodward could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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