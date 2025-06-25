Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Howmet Aerospace (HWM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Howmet (HWM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Howmet is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 54 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HWM has returned 61.4% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 19.8%. This means that Howmet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 76.1%.

In Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Howmet belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.9% so far this year, meaning that HWM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +22.1% year to date.

Howmet and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

