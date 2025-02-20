Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Howmet Aerospace (HWM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Howmet (HWM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Howmet is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 51 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HWM has moved about 27.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 0.9% on average. As we can see, Howmet is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

RTX (RTX) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.4%.

Over the past three months, RTX's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Howmet belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, so HWM is performing better in this area. RTX is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Howmet and RTX as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.