Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Howmet Aerospace (HWM) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Howmet (HWM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Howmet is one of 46 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HWM has gained about 110% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 6.4% on average. This shows that Howmet is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Leidos (LDOS). The stock has returned 83.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Leidos' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Howmet belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.5% so far this year, so HWM is performing better in this area. Leidos is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Howmet and Leidos as they could maintain their solid performance.

