Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Heico (HEI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Heico Corporation (HEI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Heico Corporation is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 53 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heico Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HEI has returned 26% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 17.5%. This shows that Heico Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Woodward (WWD). The stock has returned 30% year-to-date.

In Woodward's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Heico Corporation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.3% so far this year, so HEI is performing better in this area. Woodward is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Heico Corporation and Woodward as they could maintain their solid performance.

