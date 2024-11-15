Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Heico (HEI) This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Heico Corporation (HEI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Heico Corporation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 46 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heico Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HEI has gained about 54.9% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This means that Heico Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mercury Systems (MRCY). The stock is up 11.7% year-to-date.

In Mercury Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 38.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Heico Corporation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.7% so far this year, so HEI is performing better in this area. Mercury Systems is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Heico Corporation and Mercury Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

