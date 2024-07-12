Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Heico (HEI) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Heico Corporation (HEI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Heico Corporation is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 46 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Heico Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HEI has gained about 26.3% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -4.3%. As we can see, Heico Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Leidos (LDOS). The stock is up 37.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Leidos' current year EPS has increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Heico Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.8% this year, meaning that HEI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Leidos falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Heico Corporation and Leidos as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.