Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FTAI Aviation (FTAI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FTAI Aviation is one of 47 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 59.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FTAI has returned 16.7% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 4.7%. This means that FTAI Aviation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY). The stock is up 2.4% year-to-date.

For Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTAI Aviation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.4% so far this year, so FTAI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

FTAI Aviation and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

