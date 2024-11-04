Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has FTAI Aviation (FTAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FTAI Aviation is one of 46 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FTAI has returned about 207% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 2% on average. This means that FTAI Aviation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Northrop Grumman (NOC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.3%.

In Northrop Grumman's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTAI Aviation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.2% this year, meaning that FTAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Northrop Grumman, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved -9.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on FTAI Aviation and Northrop Grumman as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

