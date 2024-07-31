Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FTAI Aviation (FTAI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

FTAI Aviation is one of 46 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTAI Aviation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FTAI has moved about 136.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 2.3%. As we can see, FTAI Aviation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heico Corporation (HEI). The stock is up 33.4% year-to-date.

For Heico Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTAI Aviation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.9% so far this year, meaning that FTAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Heico Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on FTAI Aviation and Heico Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.