Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Elbit Systems (ESLT) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Elbit Systems (ESLT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Elbit Systems is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 67 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Elbit Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESLT's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ESLT has returned 47.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Elbit Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Moog (MOG.A). The stock is up 40.7% year-to-date.

For Moog, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Elbit Systems belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13% so far this year, so ESLT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Moog is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Elbit Systems and Moog. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.