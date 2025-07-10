Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging CurtissWright (CW) This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Curtiss-Wright (CW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Curtiss-Wright is one of 58 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Curtiss-Wright is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CW has gained about 36.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 23.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Curtiss-Wright is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.4%.

In MTU Aero Engines AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Curtiss-Wright is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.8% this year, meaning that CW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MTU Aero Engines AG, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #48. The industry has moved +22.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Curtiss-Wright and MTU Aero Engines AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

