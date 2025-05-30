Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging CurtissWright (CW) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Curtiss-Wright (CW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Curtiss-Wright is one of 53 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Curtiss-Wright is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CW has returned about 24.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 16.8%. As we can see, Curtiss-Wright is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Huntington Ingalls (HII) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.4%.

Over the past three months, Huntington Ingalls' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Curtiss-Wright belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.6% this year, meaning that CW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Huntington Ingalls belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved +17.8% year to date.

Curtiss-Wright and Huntington Ingalls could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

