Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging CurtissWright (CW) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Curtiss-Wright (CW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Curtiss-Wright is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 48 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Curtiss-Wright is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CW has returned 2.9% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 10.5%. This shows that Curtiss-Wright is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is General Dynamics (GD). The stock has returned 5.8% year-to-date.

For General Dynamics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Curtiss-Wright belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.9% so far this year, so CW is performing better in this area.

General Dynamics, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #178. The industry has moved -12.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Curtiss-Wright and General Dynamics as they could maintain their solid performance.





