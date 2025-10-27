Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging BWX Technologies (BWXT) This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BWX Technologies (BWXT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BWX Technologies is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 64 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BWX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BWXT has moved about 82.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 34.6%. This means that BWX Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Curtiss-Wright (CW). The stock has returned 60.9% year-to-date.

In Curtiss-Wright's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BWX Technologies belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.1% so far this year, meaning that BWXT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Curtiss-Wright is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track BWX Technologies and Curtiss-Wright. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

