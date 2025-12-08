Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging ATI INC (ATI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ATI (ATI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ATI is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 64 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ATI has returned 82.4% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 25.8%. This means that ATI is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AeroVironment (AVAV). The stock is up 80.9% year-to-date.

For AeroVironment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ATI belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.1% so far this year, meaning that ATI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AeroVironment is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to ATI and AeroVironment as they could maintain their solid performance.

