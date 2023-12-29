Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Archer Aviation (ACHR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Archer Aviation Inc. is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 48 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACHR has moved about 233.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -0.1%. As we can see, Archer Aviation Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is VirTra, Inc. (VTSI). The stock is up 95.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for VirTra, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 39.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archer Aviation Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.8% this year, meaning that ACHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, VirTra, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +95.3%.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Archer Aviation Inc. and VirTra, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.