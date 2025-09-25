Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 58 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EADSY has gained about 43.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 30.1% on average. This shows that Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT). The stock is up 57.3% year-to-date.

For TAT Technologies Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.2% so far this year, meaning that EADSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. TAT Technologies Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR and TAT Technologies Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.