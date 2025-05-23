Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Airbus Group (EADSY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Airbus Group (EADSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Airbus Group is one of 53 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Airbus Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that EADSY has returned about 14.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 13.3%. As we can see, Airbus Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Howmet (HWM). The stock is up 49% year-to-date.

For Howmet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Airbus Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.2% so far this year, so EADSY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Howmet is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Airbus Group and Howmet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

