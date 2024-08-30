Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Air Industries Group (AIRI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Air Industries (AIRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Air Industries is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 46 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRI's full-year earnings has moved 92.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AIRI has moved about 68.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 5.3%. This means that Air Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39%.

Over the past three months, MTU Aero Engines AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air Industries belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.7% this year, meaning that AIRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. MTU Aero Engines AG is also part of the same industry.

Air Industries and MTU Aero Engines AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.