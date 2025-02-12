Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging AAR (AIR) This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AAR (AIR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

AAR is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 51 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AIR has returned 12.7% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 3.5%. This means that AAR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Redwire Corporation (RDW). The stock has returned 33.2% year-to-date.

In Redwire Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 54.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AAR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that AIR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Redwire Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved +2.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAR and Redwire Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

