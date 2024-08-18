Are Advisors Diversified Enough

As custodians in the independent advisor market undergo mergers and consolidations, advisors are increasingly finding it challenging to secure a stable home for their clients' assets. Many advisors are opting to use multiple custodians to mitigate risk and increase efficiency, akin to diversification in investment portfolios.

However, frequent changes in custodial arrangements add layers of complexity and concern. This instability can lead to tedious processes like transferring accounts. The landscape is further complicated by the rise of niche custodians and specialized services targeting specific needs, such as real estate or gold investments.

The trend of using multiple custodians is driven by the need for diverse capabilities and the ever-evolving market dynamics, including mergers, competition, and new technologies.

Finsum: Getting a fuller picture of the technology and services offered by different custodians is a huge benefit.

