$ARDX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARDX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,188,267 of trading volume.

$ARDX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ARDX:

$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MOTT has made 4 purchases buying 705,897 shares for an estimated $3,374,588 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 261,519 shares for an estimated $1,414,083 .

. DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,403 shares for an estimated $738,096 .

. LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,307 shares for an estimated $63,099 .

. ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,337 shares for an estimated $57,910 .

. JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,431 shares for an estimated $54,295 .

. ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

$ARDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARDX Government Contracts

We have seen $52,430 of award payments to $ARDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

