$ARDX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARDX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,188,267 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ARDX:
$ARDX Insider Trading Activity
$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M MOTT has made 4 purchases buying 705,897 shares for an estimated $3,374,588 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 261,519 shares for an estimated $1,414,083.
- DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,403 shares for an estimated $738,096.
- LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,307 shares for an estimated $63,099.
- ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,337 shares for an estimated $57,910.
- JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,431 shares for an estimated $54,295.
- ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ARDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,858,061 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,490,369
- TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP added 1,855,337 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,406,558
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,812,285 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,188,284
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,463,629 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,420,599
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,453,369 shares (+9499.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,368,580
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,398,144 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,088,590
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,353,706 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,863,289
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ARDX Government Contracts
We have seen $52,430 of award payments to $ARDX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- XPHOZAH: $34,284
- EMERG. XPHOZAH [TENAPANOR] FOR THE BORO VAMC PHARM 37129: $6,048
- EMERG. XPHOZAH [TENAPANOR] FOR THE BORO VAMC PHARM 37129: $6,048
- XPHOZAH 30MG TABS: $6,048
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $ARDX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.