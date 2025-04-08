Stocks
ARDX

$ARDX stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 08, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ARDX stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,924,945 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ARDX:

$ARDX Insider Trading Activity

$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID M MOTT has made 4 purchases buying 705,897 shares for an estimated $3,374,588 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 265,187 shares for an estimated $1,422,673.
  • DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,527 shares for an estimated $361,860.
  • LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,307 shares for an estimated $63,099.
  • ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,337 shares for an estimated $57,910.
  • JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,431 shares for an estimated $54,295.
  • ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ARDX Government Contracts

We have seen $52,430 of award payments to $ARDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ARDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARDX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARDX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARDX forecast page.

$ARDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARDX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $14.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 01/02/2025

You can track data on $ARDX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ARDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.