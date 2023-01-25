Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Cuts Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)

Fintel reports that Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.15MM shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP). This represents 4.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 7.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.88% Upside

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cantaloupe is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 76.88% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19.

The projected annual revenue for Cantaloupe is $237MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cantaloupe, Inc.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cantaloupe, Inc. is 0.1687%, a decrease of 29.8950%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 56,579,688 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hudson Executive Capital LP holds 12,245,860 shares representing 16.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company, Llc holds 3,855,240 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963,188 shares, representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management, L.p. holds 3,090,000 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC holds 1,804,204 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721,274 shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 36.08% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital LP holds 1,680,258 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cantaloupe Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

