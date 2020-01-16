Ardmore Shipping's Management Team On MR Product Markets (Podcast)





Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Play

Stitcher

Seeking Alpha

As part of the first ever Virtual Investor Forum on Value Investor's Edge, J Mintzmyer spoke with Anthony Gurnee and Paul Tivnan, CEO and CFO of Ardmore Shipping, about the MR product markets and IMO 2020 implementation. They discussed company specifics as well, including earnings potential and capital allocation priorities.

2:10 minute mark - Start of discussion: Overall market impacts, any surprises?

3:35 - Are the markets topped out or room to rise further?

4:55 - What are the economics of an MR scrubber?

8:25 - Are your ships ‘eco’ specs? Fuel savings?

9:15 - Life expectancy of product tankers and your fleet?

10:55 - What sort of discount do older ships earn in today’s market?

12:10 - Are you seeing strong rates in handysize ships?

14:10 - Have you seen new routes developing?

16:40 - Any direct signs of fuel contamination?

20:55 - What sort of storage demand have you been seeing?

21: 55 - What indexes should investors be watching to gauge rates?

24:35 - Have you hedged any of your fuel costs?

25:55 - Current earnings and dividends at $20-$25k TCE?

27:10 - Impact of Middle East tensions?

29:35 - What are your current capital allocation priorities?

30:25 - Any newbuild or secondhand interest? Upside to assets?

34:25 - Any merger & acquisition opportunities in this market?

36:10 - Are investors missing anything in the market?

See also Copart: Online Damaged-Vehicle Auction Site Has A Long Growth Runway on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.