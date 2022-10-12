Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Ardmore Shipping's (NYSE:ASC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ardmore Shipping, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$26m ÷ (US$733m - US$65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Ardmore Shipping has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Ardmore Shipping's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ardmore Shipping.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 188% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Ardmore Shipping's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Ardmore Shipping has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 8.0% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ardmore Shipping and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While Ardmore Shipping isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

