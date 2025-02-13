ARDMORE SHIPPING Earnings Results: $ASC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARDMORE SHIPPING ($ASC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, missing estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $49,270,000, missing estimates of $62,408,405 by $-13,138,405.
ARDMORE SHIPPING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of ARDMORE SHIPPING stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC removed 351,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,356,720
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 334,704 shares (+255.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,066,653
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 281,192 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,089,575
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 279,403 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,394,746
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 262,404 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,188,208
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 257,092 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,653,365
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 241,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,370,335
ARDMORE SHIPPING Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ASC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX sold up to $50,000 on 12/06.
