Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) ended the recent trading session at $17.33, demonstrating a -0.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.15%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 6.77% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.61 million, up 27.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $297.37 million. These totals would mark changes of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ardmore Shipping. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ardmore Shipping is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ardmore Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

