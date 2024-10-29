Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $14.16, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

The shipping company's stock has dropped by 20.33% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating an 8.16% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $60.77 million, indicating a 7.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $281.63 million, demonstrating changes of +15.87% and +6.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.38% lower. Currently, Ardmore Shipping is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Ardmore Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.64.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

