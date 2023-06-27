Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $11.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 7.94% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Ardmore Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.79 million, up 1.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $262 million. These totals would mark changes of -25.4% and -10.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ardmore Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.72, so we one might conclude that Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

