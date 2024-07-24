Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ardmore Shipping (ASC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ardmore Shipping is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 21% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ASC has gained about 51.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 2.9% on average. As we can see, Ardmore Shipping is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.

For C.H. Robinson Worldwide, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardmore Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.5% so far this year, so ASC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, C.H. Robinson Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #184. The industry has moved -8.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Ardmore Shipping and C.H. Robinson Worldwide. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

