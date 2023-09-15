Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $12.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 6.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ardmore Shipping as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.96 million, down 45.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $253.64 million. These totals would mark changes of -31.02% and -13.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ardmore Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.91, which means Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

