Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) ended the recent trading session at $18.09, demonstrating a -0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.93% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 4.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.61 million, up 27.18% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $297.37 million, indicating changes of +28.04% and +12.61%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Ardmore Shipping is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ardmore Shipping is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.26.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.