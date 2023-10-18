Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.53, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

Shares of the shipping company witnessed a gain of 7.96% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 73.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.96 million, down 45.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $254.39 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.75% and -12.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.58% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ardmore Shipping presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Ardmore Shipping is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

