Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ardmore Shipping (ASC) ending at $16.57, denoting a -0.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.

The the stock of shipping company has risen by 16.08% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.59, indicating a 54.62% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $60.6 million, showing a 35.07% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. Ardmore Shipping is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.8.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.