Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) ended the recent trading session at $9.55, demonstrating a -0.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 6.17% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 8.4% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.15, marking an 83.7% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $44.23 million, indicating a 41.61% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ASC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $177.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -69.01% and -34.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.98% lower. At present, Ardmore Shipping boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Ardmore Shipping is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.64, so one might conclude that Ardmore Shipping is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

